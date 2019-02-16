Police set up helpline for students studying outside J&K

AgenciesSrinagar
Amidst reports of attacks on Kashmiri students Jammu and Kashmir police has set up helpline for all those studying in different colleges outside Jammu and Kashmir.
Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of Shopian, Baramulla and Ganderbal have issued helpline, Whatsapp and Twitter numbers for students of their respective districts studying outside colleges.
They said the students can contact these number for any assistance in case of any emergency.
Taking to micro-blogging site twitter SSP Shopian Sandeep Choudhary said “If students from Shopian studying in the colleges situated outside Jammu and Kashmir face any difficulty they can contact SHOPIAN POLICE. This too shall pass. Whatsapp number - 9469200024 Twitter - Sandeep_IPS_JKP Landline - 01933261891."