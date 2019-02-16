About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police set up helpline for students studying outside J&K

Published at February 16, 2019 03:36 PM 0Comment(s)792views


Police set up helpline for students studying outside J&K

Agencies

Srinagar

Amidst reports of attacks on Kashmiri students Jammu and Kashmir police has set up helpline for all those studying in different colleges outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of Shopian, Baramulla and Ganderbal have issued helpline, Whatsapp and Twitter numbers for students of their respective districts studying outside colleges.

They said the students can contact these number for any assistance in case of any emergency.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter SSP Shopian Sandeep Choudhary said “If students from Shopian studying in the colleges situated outside Jammu and Kashmir face any difficulty they can contact SHOPIAN POLICE. This too shall pass. Whatsapp number - 9469200024 Twitter - Sandeep_IPS_JKP Landline - 01933261891."

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top