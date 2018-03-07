Police seizes Rs 12 lakh from soldier at Leh Airport

Rising Kashmir NewsLeh:
Police have seized Rs 12 lakh cash from a soldier at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport in Leh.
The Leh Airport Security Wing has asked local police to verify the authenticity of the cash seized from the soldier.
A top security official at KBR Airport Leh told reporters that during a routine checking, an army soldier Bhupender Pal Singh of 175 Medium Regiment stationed at Nurala Leh came to airport to send some cash through one of his unit man.
“On checking, one of his bag contained Rs 5 lakh while in another bag he was carrying Rs 7 lakh. He failed to produce bank statement of the cash when asked to do so,” the official said.
The official said that the cash was seized for the verification and the matter was raised with local police.
When contacted a police official said though said soldier has produced the bank statements, but still the verification is going on.
“We are in touch with bank officials to ascertain the facts,” he added. (CNS)
