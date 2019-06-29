Police seizes one Kg charas from drug peddler

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar has arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint and seized one Kilogram of charas from his possession.

In a statement police spokesperson said one person identified as Khursheed Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara, Anantnag arrested for the drug supply offences has been taken to Police Station Soura where he remains in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint intercepted a Baleno car bearing registration number JK03G-6864. On checking, 01 Kilogram of charas concealed in a bag was recovered.

In this regard, a case FIR No 50/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Soura and initiated investigations in the matter.

The initial investigation has revealed that the accused was involved in peddling drugs to youngsters in the city for a long time.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.