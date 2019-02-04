Police seizes illicit timber in Rafiabad Baramulla

Get - On the Play Store.
As many as 191 local youths joined various militant outfits in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 65 more than 2017, a senor Army official said Monday. The new recruits mostly hailed from south Kashmir region, he added. "As many as 191 Kashmiri youths joined militancy in 2018," the ...More
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday seized 48 square feet illicit timber and 400 kilograms of firewood that was being smuggled by two persons in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. A police spokesperson in Sopore said that illicit timber and firewood w...More
Some traders and industrialists in Jammu and Kashmir have locked horns over the demand for removal of toll tax at Lakhanpur which generates a revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore annually. While the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) has threatened to start an agitation...More
Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Geeta Mittal has stressed upon establishing separate child-friendly court rooms in district courts of the state. She was addressing a two-day training workshop organised by NGO 'Save the Children' here on Sunday. Justice Mittal app...More
The postgraduate department of paediatrics, Government Medical College Srinagar Monday ordered an investigation into the death of an infant at GB Pant hospital and constituted a five-member committee. “In reference to the Medical Superintendent GB Pant hospital, Srinag...More
President Peoples Democratic Party and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the negligence at GB Pant Hospital that resulted in death of an infant due to burning on Sunday. Taking to the twitter Mehbooba wrote “No words are enough to condemn the criminal negl...More
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said there may be a constitutional breakdown in West Bengal in the wake of the Kolkata Police-CBI face-off and asserted that the Centre has power to take action. Amidst din in the Lok Sabha, he also termed as "unprecedented" the move to st...More
The Taliban said Monday they will participate in what they call "intra-Afghan" talks in Moscow designed to bring together prominent Afghan figures, including former President Hamid Karzai, opposition figures and tribal elders but no Kabul government officials. The two-day m...More
Intense clashes erupted at Tarigam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district after forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area on Monday morning. Witnesses said hundreds of locals hit streets after Army, paramilitary CRPF and police laid a siege in t...More
A female new-born from Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died allegedly due to blower heat in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GB Pant Hospital Srinagar on Sunday evening. The five-days-old baby, who was born at a private hospital in Srinagar, had devel...More
Kamran Aftab, 21, travelled from Pakistan administrated Kashmir via peace bus on January 28 to visithis grandmother, uncle and other relatives at Galota Behrote inPoonchdistrict. However, Army did not allow him to travel to Galota Behrote, a village located ahead of LoC fenc...More
Newly-appointed CBIchiefRishi Kumar Shuklatook charge of the probe agency Monday, officials said Monday. Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, took charge at a time when the agency is busy in a dirty battle of turf war with theKolkata Policewhich has spiralled into a political s...More
Residents of Pazalpora area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district Monday staged a protest demonstration against Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to restore power supply to the area. The protestors blocked Bandipora-Gurez road, disrupting vehicular movemen...More
Engineer Haji Siraj-ud-Din Khan son of late Haji Mohammad Amin Khan of Hawal in Srinagar, presently residing at Hajibagh Buchpora, passed away on Sunday evening at a local hospital here. He was buried at his ancestral graveyard at Gojiwara adjoining Takia Hakeem Shah late ni...More
A 72-year-old woman died after a wall of her house collapsed at Tatora-Gajoth village of Bhaderwah in Doda district on Monday. An official said Seetu Devi came under the debris of the wall after it collapsed around 3:20 AM. Devi, who was sleeping, died on the spot. After the...More
Accusing Narendra Modi government of misusing CBI and other institutions, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is sitting on dharna since la...More
The Meteorological department has forecast a fresh spell of rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for four days. A weather official said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall would occur in the state from today evening and it will co...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was open for one-way traffic on Monday, as nearly 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks were still stranded. An official said that the traffic will be allowed to move from Jammu towards Srinagar. However, he said that no traffic will be allowed from oppo...More
