Police seizes illicit timber in Rafiabad Baramulla

Noor ul Haq

Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday seized 48 square feet illicit timber and 400 kilograms of firewood that was being smuggled by two persons in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
 
A police spokesperson in Sopore said that illicit timber and firewood was siezed near Darul uloom Balhama in Rafiabad. 
 
"48 sq ft illicit timber and 400 kilograms of firewood smuggled by Ghulam Hassan Dar and Manzoor Ahmad Dar was seized in Balhama area of Rafiabad. Both the persons were arrested and further investigation initiated," the police spokesperson said. 
 
A police official said that the illicit timber and firewood was handed over to officials of forest department.
 
"A case FIR No. 05/2019 US 379/RPC. 6 F act was registered and investigation taken up," police said. 
