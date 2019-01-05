Police seeks public help to locate laptop owner

Srinagar, Jan 04:
Police seeks the help of general public in locating the owner of a laptop, found by Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh in Dalgate area.
Police is keen to ensure that the laptop is restored with the rightful owner and is eagerly making efforts to locate the rightful owner so that laptop could be returned to the owner after proper verification.
The laptop along with accessories is currently lying with Police Station R M Bagh Srinagar.
In case of any information, kindly inform Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh on 9596770624, 9596770853 or Dial 100.