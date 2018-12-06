About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police seeks public help to identify body

Srinagar, Dec 05:

Police has sought help of general public in identifying body of an aged woman who died at SMHS Hospital Wednesday morning.
CMO SMHS Hospital informed Police Station Karan Nagar that an unknown lady, age about 60 years, probably outsider died in the emergency block today morning.
If anybody can identify the lady so that she can be handed over to her relatives may kindly inform Police Station Karan Nagar on 9596770865, 9596770527, PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551, or Police Control Room Kashmir on "100".

 

