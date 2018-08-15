Police seeks public help to identify ATM theft case suspect

Srinagar, Aug 14:
Police has sought the help of the general public to identify a suspected thief wanted by the Nishat Police Station in ATM card theft.
Noor Alam Kumar son of Abdul Razaq Kumar resident of Danpora Brane Nishat Srinagar lodged a written complaint in Police Station Nishat to the effect that some unknown person has duped him by changing his ATM card with another card when he sought his help to withdraw cash from the J&K Bank ATM at Syed Reham Sahab on 01-08-2018.
Police took up the investigation and during the course of investigation, CCTV footage regarding the incident & photographs of the suspect have been obtained. The same are being circulated in public domain to seek assistance from public in identifying the accused.
Person wearing blue shirt is a suspect in this case and wanted by law. In case of any information/clue regarding the said suspect, kindly inform Police Station Nishat on 9596770854.
The name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspected thief will be kept confidential.