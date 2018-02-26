Police seeks help to trace missing lady, kids

Srinagar:
Srinagar police seeks help of the general public in tracing a missing lady along with two kids, who are missing since 16-02-2018.
A missing report was lodged by Farooq Ahmad Shah son of Ab Aziz Shah, resident of Sonar-Koul Chattabal in police post Bagiyas (falling under jurisdiction of police station Safa Kadal) stating that his wife namely Mahjabeena actual resident of West Bengal, aged about 35/36 years along with two kids -Ehsan (08 years) & Arshid(02 years) are missing since 16/02/2018. In this regard, a missing report was lodged and search to trace out the missing lady and kids has been started.
Anybody having any information regarding the missing trio may kindly inform PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551, 01942477568 or Police Control Room Kashmir on "100".
