Police seeks help to identify suspected thief

Srinagar:
Khanyar police Station seeks the help of the general public to identify a suspected thief wanted by Khanyar police Station in a theft case.
The photograph of suspected thief wearing pheran is involved in case FIR No 16/2018 under section 454,380 RPC of Police Station Khanyar.
In case of any information kindly inform police Station Khanyar on 9469665786,9596770660 or 9596770874.
The name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspected thief will be kept secret.
