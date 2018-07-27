Police seeks help to identify suspect involved in theft case

Srinagar, July 26:
Police has sought help of general public to identify a suspect involved in Scooty lifting case.
Police Statioin Maisuma received a written complaint from Ashiq Hussain Bhat son of Gh Mohd Bhat resident of Awaneera Shopian wherein it was stated that his blue color scooty bearing Ch. number MEISED194JOO9O839 has been stolen on 24th of July 2018 from Koker Bazar Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
In this regard, a case FIR number 21/2018 under section 379 RPC has been registered Police Station Maisuma and investigation was started.
During the course of investigation, CCTV footage regarding the incident was collected by the investigating team and it came to fore that an unidentified suspect is involved in the crime.
Anybody having any information regarding the suspect, may inform Police Station Maisuma on 9596770628 or Police Control Room Kashmir on 100.