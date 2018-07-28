About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police seeks help to identify male body

Published at July 28, 2018 12:24 AM


Srinagar, July 27:

 Srinagar police seeks help of general public in identifying an unidentified male body, recovered from Dal near Dhobi-Ghat Dargah area of the Srinagar city.
In the morning hours, Police Station Nigeen received information that an unidentified male body is lying in Dal near Dhobi-Ghat Dargah. Accordingly, a police team reached the spot and took the body in possession. In this regard, proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated.
The body has been kept in mortuary of PCR hospital for identification. If anybody having any information regarding the deceased, may kindly inform Police Station Nigeen on 9596770590, PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551, or Police Control Room Kashmir on "100".

