Police seeks help of trace missing girl

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 06:
Police has sought public help to trace a 21-year-old girl missing from Baranpather, Batamaloo.
In a statement Police said yesterday, a written complaint was received by Police Station Batamaloo from Syed Mohammad Shafi Bukhari resident of Sangria Colony Baramulla wherein it was stated that his daughter Mehvish Shafi who resides at a hired house situated at Baranpather Batamaloo left for school on October 03 and did not return back. The complaint further reads that the girl is 21 years old wearing printed red cloths and black color school shoes.
On this information, a missing report has been lodged at Police Station Batamaloo and investigation has been started.
If anybody having any information regarding the said missing girl, may contact Police Station Batamaloo on 0194-2482193, 9596770526, 9596770860 or Police Control Room on 100.