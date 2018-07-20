About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police seeks help of general public to trace missing girl

Published at July 20, 2018 03:18 AM 0Comment(s)327views


Srinagar, July 19:

 Srinagar police seeks help of general public in tracing the missing girl who is missing since 17-07-2018.
As reported by Farooq Ahmad Sheikh son of Gh Hassan Shiekh resident of Kenihama Nowgam that his niece namely Aisha Yaseen (19-20 years old) daughter of Mohd Yasin is missing since 17-07-2018.
In this regard missing report has been lodged in Police Station Nowgam and search to trace the missing girl has started.
Anybody having any information regarding the missing girl may kindly inform Police Station Nowgam on 9596770882, 9596770559 and 9906937507 or PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551, or Police Control Room Kashmir on 100.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top