Police seeks help of general public to trace missing girl

Srinagar, July 19:
Srinagar police seeks help of general public in tracing the missing girl who is missing since 17-07-2018.
As reported by Farooq Ahmad Sheikh son of Gh Hassan Shiekh resident of Kenihama Nowgam that his niece namely Aisha Yaseen (19-20 years old) daughter of Mohd Yasin is missing since 17-07-2018.
In this regard missing report has been lodged in Police Station Nowgam and search to trace the missing girl has started.
Anybody having any information regarding the missing girl may kindly inform Police Station Nowgam on 9596770882, 9596770559 and 9906937507 or PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551, or Police Control Room Kashmir on 100.