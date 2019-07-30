Police seeks details of Masjid managements in Srinagar

July 30, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

A fresh order from Srinagar police chief directing five Zonal Superintendents of Police of the city to provide details about mosques and their management bodies has added to tension in the Valley.

“Provide details of mosques and their managements falling without your respective jurisdictions as per enclosed proforma to this office immediately for onward submission to higher authorities,” reads an order issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar to the Zonal SPs of the city.

The details that have been sought from the SPs of the city are the names of Police Stations/Police Posts, mosques, ideological affiliation, location of mosques, name of Moulvi (preacher), address, mobile number, name of the chairman of intizamia (management), and his address.

A police officer said the order was part of routine police exercise to update the information for general policing.

“We have details about Gurdwaras, coaching centres and other things. It is a routine exercise of policing and there is nothing in it,” he said.

The order, which was issued on Sunday evening, was extensively circulated on social media.

It has led to speculations that Government of India (GoI) might have plans to remove Article 35A, which gives special privileges to State residents and bars non-state residents from buying immovable property, acquiring land, applying for government jobs or scholarships.

The rumours about scrapping of Article 35A have been doing rounds after additional 100 companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to the valley.

Advisor to Governor (Home Department), K Vijay Kumar said the need for additional deployment in the valley rose due to attenuation of security grid due to its focus on ongoing Amarnath yatra.

“I have already clarified that it is a deliberate and calculated response to security grid which is available here. There was an attenuation or reduction of the security grid due to our focus on Amarnath yatra. Therefore, the need arose to requisition little more forces. It is a part of the plan which is in the pipeline,” Kumar told reporters here.

However, he didn’t elaborate about other government orders which were circulated on social media.

“If somebody is causing panic or rumour on social media, then I shouldn’t be countering it as it won’t be proper. But all I am trying to say is what the sources of this rumour is,” Kumar said.

He said there were so many things happening on social media.

“So for us to react to everything it will give strength to these people (rumour mongers),” he said.

On Saturday, panic gripped Kashmir after a letter surfaced on social networking sites in which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) asked the staff to store the ration for four months and to ensure the security of Railways property and of the employees.

However, later a senior RPF official had told Rising Kashmir that no such order was issued nor did any meeting took place in this regard.

The mainstream parties have warned of dire consequences if the Article 35A is tinkered with or revoked by Government of India (GoI) as the discontent over the matter is prevalent in the restive region.