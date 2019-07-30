About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 30, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Police seeks details of Masjid managements in Srinagar

 A fresh order from Srinagar police chief directing five Zonal Superintendents of Police of the city to provide details about mosques and their management bodies has added to tension in the Valley.
“Provide details of mosques and their managements falling without your respective jurisdictions as per enclosed proforma to this office immediately for onward submission to higher authorities,” reads an order issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar to the Zonal SPs of the city.
The details that have been sought from the SPs of the city are the names of Police Stations/Police Posts, mosques, ideological affiliation, location of mosques, name of Moulvi (preacher), address, mobile number, name of the chairman of intizamia (management), and his address.
A police officer said the order was part of routine police exercise to update the information for general policing.
“We have details about Gurdwaras, coaching centres and other things. It is a routine exercise of policing and there is nothing in it,” he said.
The order, which was issued on Sunday evening, was extensively circulated on social media.
It has led to speculations that Government of India (GoI) might have plans to remove Article 35A, which gives special privileges to State residents and bars non-state residents from buying immovable property, acquiring land, applying for government jobs or scholarships.
The rumours about scrapping of Article 35A have been doing rounds after additional 100 companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to the valley.
Advisor to Governor (Home Department), K Vijay Kumar said the need for additional deployment in the valley rose due to attenuation of security grid due to its focus on ongoing Amarnath yatra.
“I have already clarified that it is a deliberate and calculated response to security grid which is available here. There was an attenuation or reduction of the security grid due to our focus on Amarnath yatra. Therefore, the need arose to requisition little more forces. It is a part of the plan which is in the pipeline,” Kumar told reporters here.
However, he didn’t elaborate about other government orders which were circulated on social media.
“If somebody is causing panic or rumour on social media, then I shouldn’t be countering it as it won’t be proper. But all I am trying to say is what the sources of this rumour is,” Kumar said.
He said there were so many things happening on social media.
“So for us to react to everything it will give strength to these people (rumour mongers),” he said.
On Saturday, panic gripped Kashmir after a letter surfaced on social networking sites in which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) asked the staff to store the ration for four months and to ensure the security of Railways property and of the employees.
However, later a senior RPF official had told Rising Kashmir that no such order was issued nor did any meeting took place in this regard.
The mainstream parties have warned of dire consequences if the Article 35A is tinkered with or revoked by Government of India (GoI) as the discontent over the matter is prevalent in the restive region.

 

 

 

Latest News

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

Jul 29 | Javid Sofi
Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

Jul 29 | Agencies
BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

Jul 29 | Agencies
For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

Jul 29 | Rising Kashmir News
PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Jul 29 | Agencies
Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Jul 29 | Agencies
GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

Jul 29 | RK Web News
Saudi King Salman

Saudi King Salman's brother dies at 96

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Jul 29 | Agencies
India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Attack at Afghan VP candidate

Attack at Afghan VP candidate's office kill 20: Official

Jul 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 30, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Police seeks details of Masjid managements in Srinagar

              

 A fresh order from Srinagar police chief directing five Zonal Superintendents of Police of the city to provide details about mosques and their management bodies has added to tension in the Valley.
“Provide details of mosques and their managements falling without your respective jurisdictions as per enclosed proforma to this office immediately for onward submission to higher authorities,” reads an order issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar to the Zonal SPs of the city.
The details that have been sought from the SPs of the city are the names of Police Stations/Police Posts, mosques, ideological affiliation, location of mosques, name of Moulvi (preacher), address, mobile number, name of the chairman of intizamia (management), and his address.
A police officer said the order was part of routine police exercise to update the information for general policing.
“We have details about Gurdwaras, coaching centres and other things. It is a routine exercise of policing and there is nothing in it,” he said.
The order, which was issued on Sunday evening, was extensively circulated on social media.
It has led to speculations that Government of India (GoI) might have plans to remove Article 35A, which gives special privileges to State residents and bars non-state residents from buying immovable property, acquiring land, applying for government jobs or scholarships.
The rumours about scrapping of Article 35A have been doing rounds after additional 100 companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to the valley.
Advisor to Governor (Home Department), K Vijay Kumar said the need for additional deployment in the valley rose due to attenuation of security grid due to its focus on ongoing Amarnath yatra.
“I have already clarified that it is a deliberate and calculated response to security grid which is available here. There was an attenuation or reduction of the security grid due to our focus on Amarnath yatra. Therefore, the need arose to requisition little more forces. It is a part of the plan which is in the pipeline,” Kumar told reporters here.
However, he didn’t elaborate about other government orders which were circulated on social media.
“If somebody is causing panic or rumour on social media, then I shouldn’t be countering it as it won’t be proper. But all I am trying to say is what the sources of this rumour is,” Kumar said.
He said there were so many things happening on social media.
“So for us to react to everything it will give strength to these people (rumour mongers),” he said.
On Saturday, panic gripped Kashmir after a letter surfaced on social networking sites in which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) asked the staff to store the ration for four months and to ensure the security of Railways property and of the employees.
However, later a senior RPF official had told Rising Kashmir that no such order was issued nor did any meeting took place in this regard.
The mainstream parties have warned of dire consequences if the Article 35A is tinkered with or revoked by Government of India (GoI) as the discontent over the matter is prevalent in the restive region.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;