About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 | PTI

Police seeks adjournment; says accused being a major or minor still undecided

 The Crime Branch of Police Monday moved a plea before a juvenile justice board hearing the case of an accused in the gangrape and murder of a young girl in Kathua, seeking deferment of the trial as the state high court is yet to decide whether he is a minor or not.
Appearing before the board, the special public prosecutor of the crime branch submitted that the high court is yet to pronounce its decision on an application moved against the decision of a Kathua court which accepted the accused's claim that he is a minor, officials said.
The board, after framing charges against the accused who played a key role in kidnapping, rape and murder of the eight-year-old nomadic girl, had fixed Monday for examining prosecution witnesses and commencing of trial.
The board, after examining the plea of the crime branch, however, made it clear that there was no stay by the high court on holding the trial and gave prosecution two weeks to produce evidence and its witnesses in the case.
The crime branch had filed a petition in the high court against the accused's claim of being a juvenile and said that the then chief judicial magistrate in Kathua had erred in accepting it.
The crime branch had also annexed a report of the medical board of Government Medical College, Jammu, which said the accused was "not less than 19 and not more than 21" years of age.
However, the case has seen repeated adjournments last year.
The juvenile justice board had framed charges on July 8 following which it issued a notice to the crime branch, asking them to bring in their prosecution evidence and witnesses for the trial.
According to the notice, "the next date of hearing has been fixed on July 15".
"The case has been fixed for prosecution evidence... Kindly arrange the presence of public prosecutor appointed in the case so as to examine the prosecution evidence/ witnesses," it said.
The trial in this case was shifted to the Pathankot Sessions Court on the directions of the Supreme Court last year.
The Pathankot Sessions Court had on June 10 this year sentenced Sanji Ram, dismissed special police officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar to life imprisonment, while sacked policemen Anand Dutta, Tilak Raj and Surender Verma were handed five years in jail.
The verdict came 17 months after the girl was brutally gang-raped inside a 'devisathan' (local temple) and later killed. She was kidnapped on January 10 and her body was found on January 17.

 

Latest News

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

Jul 15 | Agencies
Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Jul 15 | Agencies
NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

Jul 15 | Rising Kashmir News
JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

Jul 15 | Agencies
No proposal to recognise one yr Master

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Jul 15 | Agencies
Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Jul 15 | Agencies
European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' from SC to ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over

India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over 'technical snag'

Jul 15 | Agencies
Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 | PTI

Police seeks adjournment; says accused being a major or minor still undecided

              

 The Crime Branch of Police Monday moved a plea before a juvenile justice board hearing the case of an accused in the gangrape and murder of a young girl in Kathua, seeking deferment of the trial as the state high court is yet to decide whether he is a minor or not.
Appearing before the board, the special public prosecutor of the crime branch submitted that the high court is yet to pronounce its decision on an application moved against the decision of a Kathua court which accepted the accused's claim that he is a minor, officials said.
The board, after framing charges against the accused who played a key role in kidnapping, rape and murder of the eight-year-old nomadic girl, had fixed Monday for examining prosecution witnesses and commencing of trial.
The board, after examining the plea of the crime branch, however, made it clear that there was no stay by the high court on holding the trial and gave prosecution two weeks to produce evidence and its witnesses in the case.
The crime branch had filed a petition in the high court against the accused's claim of being a juvenile and said that the then chief judicial magistrate in Kathua had erred in accepting it.
The crime branch had also annexed a report of the medical board of Government Medical College, Jammu, which said the accused was "not less than 19 and not more than 21" years of age.
However, the case has seen repeated adjournments last year.
The juvenile justice board had framed charges on July 8 following which it issued a notice to the crime branch, asking them to bring in their prosecution evidence and witnesses for the trial.
According to the notice, "the next date of hearing has been fixed on July 15".
"The case has been fixed for prosecution evidence... Kindly arrange the presence of public prosecutor appointed in the case so as to examine the prosecution evidence/ witnesses," it said.
The trial in this case was shifted to the Pathankot Sessions Court on the directions of the Supreme Court last year.
The Pathankot Sessions Court had on June 10 this year sentenced Sanji Ram, dismissed special police officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar to life imprisonment, while sacked policemen Anand Dutta, Tilak Raj and Surender Verma were handed five years in jail.
The verdict came 17 months after the girl was brutally gang-raped inside a 'devisathan' (local temple) and later killed. She was kidnapped on January 10 and her body was found on January 17.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;