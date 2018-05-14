Police seek help to trace missing Srinagar man

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday sought the help of people in tracing a 60-year-old man missing from his home in Srinagar since May 12.
According to a report lodged by his family at Rajbagh Police Station, Mohd Sultan Dar (60) left from his home in Aramwari Rajbagh around 6:50 am on May 12.
“He was wearing grey Khan Suit & half sleeve white jacket & a white skull cap when he went missing. He was also carrying a blue bag,” the complaint read.
The search to trace out the missing person has been started, said a police spokesman.
“Anybody having any information regarding the missing person may kindly inform Police Station Rajbagh on 9596770524 & 9596770863 or PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551, or Police Control Room Kashmir on 100.” (KNS)