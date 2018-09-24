Police, SDRF conduct rescue operations, clear blocked road

People requested to Dial 100 for help, assistance
Jammu, Sep 23:
Police has cleared a blocked road in Udhampur and launched rescue operations in view of flash floods in some areas of Udhampur and Kathua Districts.
Information was received that road at Bari in the jurisdiction of police station Latti, Udhampur was closed due to the shooting stones. Police party immediately reached the spot and cleared the road after which traffic got restored.
In the meantime, due to flash floods water entered in the shop of one Des Raj at Kirchi Dudu. Rescue by police along with the civilians is on. No loss of life was till filing this report
SSP Udhampur, Rayees Mohammad Bhat has directed all the territorial officers to deploy their men at all flood points to provide helping hand to general public and prevent any eventuality.
Meanwhile, one person identified as Mohd Sharif son of Noor Ahmed was rescued by Police & SDRF from the Ujh river near Shabbe Chack, in Rajbag Kathua. Rescue operation at Billawar area was also being conducted in view of flash floods in the area.
In both the districts Policemen and SDRF men have been deployed on flood prone areas to prevent any eventuality. General public is informed that in case of any help and assistance required please Dail 100.