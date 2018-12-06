Police ruthlessly beat family members of separatists during nocturnal raids: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairperson Hurriyat Conference (M) and Kashmir’s chief cleric on Wednesday alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir police has conducted nocturnal raids in Kashmir’s capital city Srinagar and detained separatists activists.
Mirwaiz said that the family members of the separatists and Hurriyat activists were harassed and beaten. He said that the state is against even the peaceful candlelight protests. Nocturnal raids by police on their homes in Srinagar city in connection with Human Rights Week! Family members ruthlessly beaten and harassed,activists arrested while others on the run! What state aggression! Even Peaceful candle light protests against.
“Nocturnal raids by police on resistance activists and people’s homes in Srinagar city in connection with Human Rights Week!Family members ruthlessly beaten and harassed, activists arrested while others on the run! What state aggression! Even Peaceful candle light protests against.. Human Rights abuses a threat to the mighty rulers whose standard response is repression repression and still more repression,” Mirwaiz tweeted.