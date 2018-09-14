Police resorting to worst kind of revenge against detainees: Geelani

Condemns ‘rude behavior’ of forces
Condemns ‘rude behavior’ of forces
Srinagar:
Condemning behavior of Police, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani today said Jammu and Kashmir sleuths were resorting to “worst kind of revenge against detainees.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani condemned the alleged rude behavior of police meted out to the incarcerated youth brought from various jails to appear before the court of District Judge Kulgam on the date of their hearing.
Blaming authorities for not permitting the family members including their aged parents and minor children to meet their near and dear ones within the court premises, Hurriyat leader termed it as a worst form of revenge against the detainees.
Geelani also expressed his regret over the silence displayed by the learned Judges on this inhuman behaviour of the police authorities. “It is a great tragedy with reference to the rights of the prisoners violated by the law enforcement institutions and an example of non-compliance of United Nations Human rights declaration.”