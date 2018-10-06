Police rescues abducted Srinagar minor girl from Kathua

Srinagar, Oct 5:
Police on Friday rescued a minor girl who was abducted from Rainawari area of Srinagar.
An official said that a girl, 17, was abducted by a man hailing from Shanpora area of Habak in Srinagar.
He said police in Kathua activated special checkpoints after receiving information about the incident.
“The accused who was trying to escape from the state, was apprehended by PS Lakhanpur in determined action to save the kidnapped minor girl,” he added.
“Accordingly, Police Station Rainawari was informed to hand over the minor girl after completing all legal formalities.” (CNS)