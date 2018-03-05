Police rescues 8 trapped persons in Zanskar

Srinagar:
Police along with volunteers and medical team Sunday rescued eight persons who were trapped yesterday at Ohma, 80 kilometers from Padum Zanskar.
On March 3, Police received information that a group of local people hailing from Zanskar while coming from Leh towards Zanskar via Chaddar Trek got trapped at Ohma near Nyaraks Pullu due to sudden breakage of Ice Chadar on Zanskar river.
Upon receipt of this information, Police launched a rescue operation and constituted a rescue team comprising Zanskar police headed by Sub Inspector Abdul Mateen along with local volunteers, Medical team and necessary rescue materials.
The rescue team immediately swung into action and rushed to the spot. Despite freezing/harsh climatic conditions of the area, all the eight trapped persons were rescued. They were identified as Zulfikar Ahmad son of Mohammad Hanif, Mohammad Hussain son of Dildar Khan, Mumtaz Ahmad son of Gh Rasool residents of Padum, Nawang Stanzin son of Chosphel, Tsering Sangdup son of Tashi Rigzin, Lobzang Stanzin son of Tsering Targais residents of Asting, Tsewang Namgial son of Phuntsog Namgial resident of Lungmur Zanskar, Mohammad Shamim son of Fata Mohammad resident of Uffi.
0 Comment(s)