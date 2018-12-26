Police removes barricades at Karan Nagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 25:
A day after Rising Kashmir carried a news report about illegal barricades erected on road in Karan Nagar area, Police on Monday demolished them.
Rising Kashmir had carried a news sory titled ‘SMC, R&B Deptt clueless over construction of road barricades at Karan Nagar’. The demolition drive squad was headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Karan Nagar, Maseer Asgar. The barricades were demolished with the help of bulldozer after they had been illegally erected by some locals in the area on SMHS hospital link road.
These barricades created nuisance and trouble for those had who were using the road as an alternative to reach the hospital. Today people appreciated the efforts made by the police and administration to remove the barricades.
They said both patients and local residents were facing inconvenience in reaching the SMHS hospital.
According to residents, these barricades were created to appease few locals who are in the good books of the government. The residents appreciated the efforts of the administration and appealed them to continue surveillance on these link roads so that such things are not repeated again.