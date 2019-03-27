Police releases pictures of wanted militants in Kishtwar

March 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The posters carrying pictures of seven wanted militants affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba have come up in Kishtwar district with an announcement for a cash reward and a job for anyone providing information leading to their arrest or killing.

Kishtwar district in was rattled by the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother in November last year and gun-snatching incident from a policeman recently.

"For any information leading to get hold live or dead - cash reward in lakhs & job," the poster, which was put up by police in Kishtwar at various places, reads.

The poster carries pictures of the wanted militants -- Mohammad Amin alias Jahangir, Riaz Ahmed alias Hazari, Mudassir Hussain, Jamal Din alias Abu Bakar, Talib Hussain, Junaid Akram and Usama Bin Javed alias Osama.

The poster ends with a message that the identity of the informant would be kept secret.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shakti Pathak said the militants are active in the region and six of them belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and one to the Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT).

Police sources said Jehangir and Hazari, affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, are the longest surviving militants in the state.