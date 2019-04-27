About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police releases CCTV footage to identify suspect

 Police on Friday released the CCTV footage of a theft at a church in Srinagar.
“On 26.04.2019, police received a written compliant along with CCTV footage from Incharge Priest Holy family Catholic Church to the effect that an unknown person has entered in the premises of church during the intervening night of 23/24 April-2019 and has stolen offering money from Prayer Room amounting at about Rs 10000,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.
“On the receipt of this complaint a case FIR No. 18/2019 U/S 457, 380 RPC has been registered and investigation taken up.” “General public has been requested to identify the person in the CCTV footage and contact Police Station Kothibagh on Phone Numbers 95966770852 and 9596770623.”
The spokesman said the name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspected thief will be kept confidential.

 

