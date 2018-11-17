About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police releases 2 Khanmoh brothers after questioning

Published at November 17, 2018


Srinagar, Nov 16:

 Police on Thursday released the two brothers of a woman Asiya Jan, who was arrested by government forces this week from Srinagar outskirts with grenades and ammunition.
Hilal Ahmad Ganaie and Mohammad Iqbal Ganaie, both residents of Khanmoh were arrested by the government forces during night raids on Tuesday night. A police officer confirmed that Hilal and Iqbal were released on Thursday evening. He said they were detained for questioning.
Asiya is the daughter of a slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Muhammad Ramzan Ganai alias Akhtar. Akhtar a Hizbul commander was killed by government forces at Saida Kadal in Srinagar in 1992.

