Police releases 2 Khanmoh brothers after questioning

Srinagar, Nov 16:
Police on Thursday released the two brothers of a woman Asiya Jan, who was arrested by government forces this week from Srinagar outskirts with grenades and ammunition.
Hilal Ahmad Ganaie and Mohammad Iqbal Ganaie, both residents of Khanmoh were arrested by the government forces during night raids on Tuesday night. A police officer confirmed that Hilal and Iqbal were released on Thursday evening. He said they were detained for questioning.
Asiya is the daughter of a slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Muhammad Ramzan Ganai alias Akhtar. Akhtar a Hizbul commander was killed by government forces at Saida Kadal in Srinagar in 1992.