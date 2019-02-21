Police registers FIR in 'anti-national' sloganeering case in Jammu

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case in connection with alleged raising of "anti-national" slogans by some stranded Kashmiri Muslims passengers here and issued a 'hue and cry notice' to trace three unidentified persons, officials said.
Police said it has issued pictures of the three accused persons involved in raising "anti-national" slogans.
Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims passengers, including students, are stranded in Jammu following the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway owing to heavy snowfall and rains which triggered multiple landslides.
A case has been registered against the unidentified persons in connection with raising of "anti-national" slogans during protests by stranded Kashmiri Muslim passengers near the GGM science college in Jammu on February 11 in the Nowabad police station, the officials said.
The case has been registered under Sections sedition (124A RPC), Punishment for wrongful restraint (341), Punishment for rioting (147) rioting, armed with deadly weapon (148) and endangering life or personal safety of others (336).