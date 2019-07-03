Police registers case against person threatening boy with axe in a viral video

Police has taken cognizance of a viral video in which a young boy is being held to the ground by a person holding an axe and threatening to assault him. In a statement, Police said that the incident seems to have taken place at Future Education Institute, Wagahat, Magam. The statement further said that a case has been registered with FIR No. 167/2019 in PS Handwara under relevant sections of law. “Individuals who are believed to have knowledge about the incident are being questioned. Legal action has been initiated,” the statement said.
