Police registers attempt to murder case in Shopian deaths

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Mar 07:
Police have registered an attempt to murder case into the Sunday’s shootout at Pahnoo, Shopian, in South Kashmir that left six persons, two militants and four civilians, dead.
The army, in its complaint submitted on March 4, stated that a militant and three over ground workers were killed in the exchange of fire with them.
Major Parveen Menon of Army’s 44 RR has said in his complaint that the two vehicles sped off from the mobile vehicle check point (MVCP) at Pahnoo and the troops were fired upon from inside a car.
“The army was in the processes of establishing a MVCP near Pahnoo school in the evening when a red Santro and silver Swift VDZ cars approached the MVCP and tried to jump the MVCP. The troops of the MVCP challenged the occupants of the cars but they did not stop and fired from inside the car on the troops of the MVCP, with the intent to kill them. In the exchange of fire between the army troops and the occupants of the car, one militant and probably three over ground workers (OGWs) were killed and one weapon was recovered,” Major Menon has stated in his complaint.
Police registered an FIR no 54 on March 4 which states the case was of “a special nature.”
“The contents of report have been read out to the complainant. The written report and verbal disclosure of the complaint attract offences under Section 307 (attempt to murder) Ranbir Ranbir Penal Code and sections 7/27 of the Arms Act. Hence an FIR is registered and investigation entrusted to a sub inspector,” the FIR read.
Earlier, Brigadier Harbir Singh, Commander 12 RR had told reporters in a press conference that the civilians and their association with two militants was a matter of investigation.
“That is a matter of investigation. There is a very thin line between a civilian and over ground worker (OGW). They were definitely civilians, it is a matter of investigation as to what extent they were involved in supporting the militants,” Harbir told at a presser at Army’s 12 sector headquarters at Balapur, Shopian on March 5.
On the next day of the shootout two more bodies were recovered—one of a militant and another of civilian Gowhar Ahmad Lone of Chitragam Shopian. Gowhar was found dead in his car near Pinjoora, some 200 meters away from the site of the shootout.
Police have seized the Swift car while Gowhar was driving in Wagon R no. JK01Q-1723.
Since army has mentioned one of the cars as “red Santro” that jumped the MVCP in its report, police is probing whether it was “red Santro” car or Wagon-R that jumped army’s MVCP.
“Police was informed about the car which was not recovered. It is a matter of investigation that which vehicle actually crossed the MVCP,” said a police official.
He said the Swift vehicle was recovered near the site of the incident while Wagon-R car was found at Pinjura.
“It was a matter of investigation as to how the Wagon-R vehicle drove to Pinjura and what happened there.”
About the other three civilians, who were also killed in Swift vehicle in the incident, police official said, that “it was a matter of investigation” whether they were willfully in the car or forced into it.
“We know about the two militants killed in the shootout—they were militants. But about the other individuals, it would be improper to brand them as OGWs without investigation,” said the police official.
He said Police has already asked general “public/ witnesses to come up with their statements whatever they have pertaining to the incident.”
