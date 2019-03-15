Police refutes reports of its personnel thrashing KU scholar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday refuted reports that a Kashmir University (KU) scholar was thrashed by its personnel on Thursday in the summer capital, Srinagar.
The news was circulated on social media and was carried by a section of local media that a KU scholar was allegedly thrashed by policemen after he was hit by a government forces’ vehicle while returning from the university on Thursday evening.
A police spokesperson said that the news being circulated on social media in which it is alleged that cops have thrashed KU scholar is strongly rebutted.
