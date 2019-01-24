Police refutes media report about firing in Srinagar airport area

AgenciesSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday denied media reports about firing incident at Humhama in Srinagar airport area on Thursday morning.
A private media channel had reported that firing shots were heard in Humhama airport area this morning.
However, a police spokesman on Official twitter account of Kashmir zone police this afternoon said “Reportage of a firing incident in Humhama by
#Gulistannewschannel is incorrect. No such incident had happened. News is rebutted. Reporters are requested to confirm facts from police authorities."