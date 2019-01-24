About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police refutes media report about firing in Srinagar airport area

Published at January 24, 2019 03:53 PM 0Comment(s)741views


Police refutes media report about firing in Srinagar airport area

Agencies

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday denied media reports about firing incident at Humhama in Srinagar airport area on Thursday morning.

A private media channel had reported that firing shots were heard in Humhama airport area this morning.

However, a police spokesman on Official twitter account of Kashmir zone police this afternoon said “Reportage of a firing incident in Humhama by #Gulistannewschannel is incorrect. No such incident had happened. News is rebutted. Reporters are requested to confirm facts from police authorities."

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top