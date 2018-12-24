Police refutes mass copying allegations in Fire & Emergency Service exams

AgenciesSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police has refuted allegations that mass copying was done during the examination held for the recruitment of candidates for various categories in the Fire and Emergency department.
A Police spokesperson on Monday said that it has come to the notice of the Recruitment board members that some mischievous elements have recently circulated some manipulated photograph on social media, alleging mass copying.
''Some newspapers have also carried the news that some candidates have protested in press enclave Srinagar, alleging mass copying and lack of transparency,'' he said.
The board members of Fire and Energy Department, therefore, find it expedient to inform the genuine candidates having appeared in the examination, to remain fully confident about the fairness of the total process, till publication of the result, the Spokesperson added.
He said any such update on social networking websites and any news item is strongly refuted.