Police recovers semi-decomposed body in Sopore outskirts

May 09, 2019 |

Police on Wednesday recovered a semi-decomposed body of a man from a nallah in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reports reaching GNS said that some locals spotted a body floating in a nallah at Mal Ganipora in Sopore and informed police station concerned.

After being informed, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the body, they said.

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal told GNS that the body was has been retrieved from Pohru Nallah. "A magazine pouch was also found tied with the body".

Asked whether the body might be that of a militant, the officer responded in affirmative but added that all angles would be investigated. "The body might be that of a militant or somebody might have tied the pouch. Nothing can be ruled out and investigation would reveal everything.

He said that scientific techniques including DNS test would be done if the need arises.

Meanwhile, sources that the body is semi-decomposed and it seems that the man might have died fortnight ago.