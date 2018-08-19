Police recovers medicinal plants, accused arrested

Srinagar:
Ganderbal police seized about 222 kilogram of illegal forest medicinal plants and arrested the accused involved in the crime.
Acting on specific information, Ganderbal police headed by DySP Hqrs Ganderbal along with DO Gutlibagh conducted search of the house belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Mohammad Shah resident of Baba Wayil Gutlibagh.
During search of the house, huge quantity of forest produce including 181 kilograof Podophyllum sps (bankakri), 19 kilograof Sassauria sps (kuth), 10.7 kilograof Sauromatum sps, 9 kilograof Allium sps (shuttkaar), 2.3 kilograof Picrorhiza sps (koad), 300 graof Trillium sps (tripatri) and a weighing machine was recovered from his possession.
In this regard a case FIR number 137/ 2018 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Ganderbal and investigation is going on.