May 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police recovers male body from Jhelum in Srinagar

Police recovered an unidentified male body from river Jhelum in Srinagar city on Saturday. 

A spokesman said the body, aged about 30 years, was recoverd from river Jehlum near Ghat Parimpora area in the city. 

The body was later taken to PCR Hospital for autopsy and other medico legal formalities, he said.

"Proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated," the spokesman said.

Anybody having any information regarding the identity of the body may kindly inform Police Station Parimpora Srinagar on 9596770558, 9596770883 or PCR Srinagar on 9596222550, 9596222551 or Police Control Room Kashmir on 100. 

;