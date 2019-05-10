Police recovers dead body from Jhelum in Pampore

May 10, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Police Friday recovered a male dead body from river Jhelum near Galander village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

An official said police party from police station Pampore visited the spot after receiving information about the presence of body near Galandar.

The body, age around 35 years, was recovered and shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore for post-mortem examination.

Police has registered a case in this regard and started an investigation, the official said.