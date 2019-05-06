Police recovers body of non-local in Kangan Ganderbal

May 06, 2019 | Umar Raina

Police on Monday recovered body of 42-year-old non-local in Bonibagh area of Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official told Rising Kashmir that some locals spotted a body near nallah at Bonibagh area on Monday and immediately informed the police station.

He said soon after receiving the information about it, a police team from police station Kangan reached the spot and recovered the body near the nallah.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Das (42), son of Rouf Lal Das, resident of Gandhi Nagar Jharkhand.

SHO PS Kangan Khursheed Ahmad Awan told Rising Kashmir the body has been taken to Trauma hospital Kangan for medical and legal formalities, adding that police has started further investigations to ascertain the cause of death.

[Representational Pic]