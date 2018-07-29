Police recover body of missing person

Umar RainaGanderbal:-
Police on Saturday recovered the body of a missing person from a power canal of Upper Sindh Hydel Power Project (USHP) 2nd near Panzin area of Kangan of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, said a police official.
The official said that after locals informed the police, a police party from police station Kangan rushed to the spot and fished out the body from the power canal with the help of locals.
He said that the deceased person identified as Shakeel Ahmad Awan, (24) son of Mohammad Aslam Awan , a resident of Satrina Kangan, was missing since July 9, 2018. The official added that they have recovered the body from a power canal at Panzin in the jurisdiction of police station Kangan.
Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.