Police raids militant hideout in Ganderbal, recovers arms, ammunition

Published at November 26, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Police on Monday said it has recovered arms and ammunition from a militant hideout in the forest area of Badurkund Gutlibagh in district Ganderbal.

“Based on a credible input, a search operation was launched jointly by Police and government forces in the forest area of Badurkund Gutlibagh in district Ganderbal.  During search operation, a hideout of militants was busted in the forest area.”

“Incriminating materials including huge quantity of arms & ammunition, one INSAS rifle, four magazines, eighty INSAS rounds, thirty seven AK 47 rounds, one Chinese grenade were recovered from the hideout,” it said.

Police said it is ascertaining if the INSAS rifle recovered had been snatched by militants earlier from security forces. It has registered a case in the instant matter and investigation has been initiated.

