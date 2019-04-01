Police Public School’s training prog for teachers continues

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The week long comprehensive Teachers' Training and Orientation sessions organized by police public School Jammu, started from March 26 continued on Sunday.

In a statement, a spokesman said that each day of the programme starts with Yoga classes conducted by trained professionals for physical and mental well being of the teachers and energise them for the workshops.

He said that under capacity building programmes, orientation sessions by various departments are being regularly conducted to update the teachers about the latest CBSE guidelines on examination and evaluation, planner about the co-curricular and sports activities, workshops on innovative learning in various subjects, lesson planning, value based integrated learning, pedagogy, HPE and SEWA plan.

During the programme, the Principal Renuka Guleria trained the teachers as “Pedagogy Leader” throughout.

The 'talent hunt' among the teachers kept them well motivated and provided them a stage to present their potentials in the fields of their choices, the spokesman added.

The programme is aimed to strengthen the teaching faculty by providing them ample opportunities to grow, encourage them through myriad learning activities and acknowledge their continuous efforts and hardwork. The teachers participated enthusiastically during the programme, he said.