Police Public School celebrates Earth Day

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Police Public School, Miran Sahib, Jammu (JKPPS) celebrated the Earth Day with great enthusiasm here on Monday.

As per a statement, the social science department organised a special assembly to generate awareness about the ‘Earth Our Home’, the need and measures to protect it for the future generations.

A skit comparing the Earth of 1970, 2014 and 2020 made the students realise the gravity of the need to protect our planet from ourselves. An action song 'Earth - Our Planet to Care' conveyed the message in a melodious and inspiring way, the statement read.

The Principal, Renuka Guleria, addressed the school and appreciated the efforts of Social Science Faculty and participant students for informative and motivational programme.

She also declared the 'Classroom Decor with Indoor Plants' project 2019 open to empathise students towards nature.