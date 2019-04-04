About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Public School Bemina organizes cross country run

IGP Kashmir flags off the race

Police Public School Bemina organised a cross country run for its students of 5th standard to 12th standard and teachers at Nehru Park this morning.
The run was flagged off by Administrative Officer J&K Police Public School Srinagar Shri Swayam Prakash Pani-IPS (IGP-Kashmir), and SO to IGP Armed Kashmir Shri Javed Ahmad Dar.
Around 490 participants including 280 male students, 135 female students and 75 staff members of the school participated in the run which started from Nehru Park and culminated at Botanical Garden.
In Girls group, Muskan Riyaz of class 5th, Sania Shamim of class 8th and Nowsheen Fatima of class 8th bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.
In boys group (juniors), Junaid Ahmad Malik of class 8th, Abid Gulzar of Class 6th and Mohsin Mushtaq of class 7th bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively and in boys group (seniors) Sarfaraz Ahmad of class 10th, Asrar Yousuf of class 9th bagged 1st and 2nd positions respectively while Arsalan Yousuf of class 11th & Ajmal Jamal of class 9th bagged 3rd position.
Principal Police Public School Bemina Srinagar Shri Tazim Wahidi thanked Administrative Officer Shri Swayam Prakash Pani-IPS and Shri Javed Ahmad Dar-JKPS, all the participants and staff members for making the run a gala success.

