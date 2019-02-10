Police-public meeting held at Police Station Lal Bazar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 09:
A Police-public meeting was held at Police Station Lal Bazar on Saturday. The respectable citizens of Umar Colony B, Lal Bazar participated in the meeting.
The meeting was chaired by SHO Police Station Lal Bazar Inspector G P Singh. The participants raised various issues of public importance particularly the menace of drug abuse.
SHO urged the participants to keep track on their wards and cooperate with police in curbing social crimes and drug abuse in the area.
The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks.