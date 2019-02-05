Police Public meeting held at Nigeen

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 04:
A police public meeting was held with the residents of Sultan Mohalla, Ranger stop and adjacent areas to exchange views in order to strengthen police public relations.
The meeting was chaired by the SHO Nigeen, Riyaz Ahmad Khan. Participants raised various issues pertaining to Police and Civil administration particularly the issue of damaged transformers and erratic power supply in the vicinity.
They thanked Police for exhibiting sympathetic approach towards some delinquent individuals and counseling them.
SHO Nigeen assured participants that issues pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and issues pertaining to Civil administration will be conveyed to concerned authorities for their resolution.
The meeting concluded on a positive note. Participants assured to support police in maintaining peace and tranquility in the area.