Police-public meeting held at Chanapora

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Friday organized a police public meeting at Police Post Chanapora.

The meeting chaired by In-charge Police Post, Chanapora was attended by respectable citizens including representatives of civil departments SMC, PDD, PHE and Revenue.

During the meeting various issues pertaining to police and civil administration were discussed. The issues include roaming of vagabonds in certain areas, illegal construction in the area etc.

The chairing officer assured the participants that the issues will be taken up with the higher ups for their early redressal.