Police-public meet held at Rangreth

Published at March 05, 2019 12:21 AM 0Comment(s)231views


Srinagar, March 04:

To bridge the gap and to make stronger bond with the public, police organized a police public meeting which was held at Police Post Rangreth.
The meeting was chaired by SDPO Sadder Shabir Khan besides SHO Sadder and In-charge PP Ranreth were also present on the occasion. Respectable citizens of Rangreth, Rawalpora, YaYil, Wanibal, Gulzarpora and adjacent areas participated in the meeting. The main aim of the meeting was to interact with the people of the area and seek cooperation in maintaining peace and public order. Various issues including construction of play ground, repairing of roads, eve-teasing were raised by the participants. The officers present on the occasion assured them that issues pertaining to police will be redressed shortly and other issues will be taken up with the concerned quarters for their early redressal.
The participants thanked police for their efforts in curbing the social crimes and promised to extend all kind of assistance to police.

