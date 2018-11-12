About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police Public meet held at Lal Bazar

Srinagar, Nov 11:

In view of the forthcoming Eid-i-Milad Nabi (SAW) celebrations, a police public meet was organized by Srinagar police at Police Station Lalbazar.
Respectable citizens including Intizamia Committee Asar-Sharief participated in the meeting. The meeting was chaired by SHO Lalbazar.
The participants highlighted various issues of public importance pertaining to police and civil administration.
Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, the chairing officer assured them that issues pertaining to police will be solved in shortest possible time and the rest will be taken up with the civil administration for their redressal on priority.
Moreover, the chairing officer provided all the contact numbers of Police Station to the participants and advised them to contact Police Station in case of any exigency.

 

