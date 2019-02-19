Police probing role of Kamran in Pulwama fidayeen attack

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 18:
The police is investigating role of Pakistani militant Kamran, who was among three Jaish militants killed in a fierce gunfight with forces at Pinglina village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, in the recent fidayeen attack at Lethpora, Pulwama.
Kamran, according to a senior police officer, had taken over as operational commander of JeM in Kashmir after the killing of Mufti Waqas, the mastermind of Sunjuwan attack, in February last year.
Kamran was killed along with two other associates—a local militant Hilal of Pinglena and a Pakistani, whose identity is being ascertained by police.
Advisor to Governor (on security), Vijay Kumar said they were verifying the actual credentials of the third militant. “His name was coming as Rashid Bhai alias Gazi Umer”.
“We are also checking whether the identity is correct and we have to verify certain facts about it,” Kumar told reporters on sidelines of a wreath lying ceremony of the slain cop at DPL Srinagar.
When asked whether Kamran was mastermind of the recent Fidayeen attack on CRPF convoy at Lethpora in which 40 CRPF men were killed, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said they were investigating their role in the attack.
“We are verifying all that. That is part of investigation. We will not like to say much on that. But, there are fair indications that they were involved in the attack one way or other,” he said.
On Thursday 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several injured in a powerful suicide car bombing on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora in Pulwama district. A local Jaish Fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar of Gundibagh in Pulwama had rammed his explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus, which was part of the convoy.
Kamran, as per police records, was active in Pulwama and Awantipora district since 2017 and was responsible for recruitment of people in JeM outfit besides several militancy-related cases were registered against him.
Asked whether there was any security negligence during the gunfight today in which four army men and a policeman was killed and many officers injured, Advisor Kumar said when senior officers are injured it means they are leading by front.
“I have seen many operations where senior officers were injured. It is an indication that they were right on the front. So it is not absence of tactics or lack of planning,” Kumar told reporters.
He said during the world war, German Army also had the same allegation that lot of officers died but it was interpreted as the officers were leading.
“So it is a very narrow way of looking at it.” Kumar said.