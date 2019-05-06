Police probing money distribution at BJP rally in Ladakh

May 06, 2019 |

Police are investigating an alleged incident of distribution of money at an election rally of BJP in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir last week, officials said.

"An FIR has been registered by the district police of Leh under relevant sections of RPC against an incident of distributing cheques/cash to people gathered for BJP rally held on April 30 in Nubra assembly segment of 4-Ladakh parliamentary constituency," they said.