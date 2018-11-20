Police probes social media handles uploading killing videos of two youth

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 19:
Police is investigating the social media handles that uploaded videos of killings of two youth in south Kashmir on the internet to nab those involved in the act.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani Monday termed the killing of two youth in south Kashmir as “gruesome” crime by militants and said that uploading videos of “executions” carried out by militants on social media was also a crime.
“These crimes (killings by militants) are gruesome. Their propaganda on social media is also a crime. A case is already registered in this regard and those propagating such type of content. There are some social media handles, which are propagating them, and we are investigating them,” Pani told reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony of a slain paramilitary CRPF man at Humhama here.
On Sunday, head constable Chandrika Prasad was killed in a militant attack on a CRPF camp in Kakapora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
IGP Kashmir was reacting to the recent killing of two youth Nadeem Manzoor of Safanagri Shopian and Huzaif Ashraf Kutay of Manzam Kulgam by militants.
In the two videos that were released by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and went viral on social media, militants could be seen killing the two youth for allegedly tipping off the government forces about the presence of militants in south Kashmir.
Nadeem was decapitated by militants and a video of his execution was released on social media.
His body was recovered from Nikora village of Shopian on November 17.
Huazif was abducted from Saidpora village of Shopian and killed in Hermain village of the district.
However, Police said the youth were “innocent” and those behind their killing would be brought to book.
“Those involved in such crimes of running it in cyber domain at the behest of militant organisations are being identified and shall be brought before law, besides the culprits involved in carrying out such brutal killings of innocent persons," the IGP Kashmir said.
Police is seeking cooperation of the service providers to nab those behind uploading of the videos.
“I am sure that with the cooperation of the service provider and other things, we will be able to nail them,” Pani said.
In Kashmir, the killings of civilians, in the way of beheadings or shooting, have occurred with some evenness as rarely any such event was recorded on camera.
Earlier, such killings occurred in Hajin area of Bandipora and Sopore in Baramulla district in north Kashmir besides in south Kashmir but no such incident was filmed and shown on internet.
But the filming of the killings of Nadeem and Huzaif is a first of its kind in the Valley and it has happened in Shopian, the sanctuary of militants.
About the arrest of two alleged women over-ground workers of militants, the IGP Kashmir said the investigation was on in these cases.
“The investigation is on. Once the findings of the investigation come, we will share the details,” he said.
On Sunday, a woman identified as Shazia from Naidkhai, Sumbal area of Bandipora was arrested for allegedly luring youth into militancy through Facebook.
Shazia's arrest came a week after Police arrested Aysia Jan and recovered grenades from her possession at Lawaypora on the city outskirts.