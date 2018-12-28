 Police, politicians

Dear Editor,
This is regarding politicians leaving parties and joining new ones. Kashmir has become a hell and it is not because of the military or people from outside the state who call shots here. It is because of the politicians and the police of the state. Neither of the two has any compassion left for the people of Kashmir who are being killed, tortured and looted every day. Our local politicians promise one thing to the people but when it come delivering what was promised they do exactly the opposite. They taunt us with those ‘milk and toffee’ remarks when we are being killed and blinded and later on swallow their words and try to show sympathies with us. They promise autonomy and self-rule but shake hands with RSS and hindutva forces who have turned this ‘peer vaer’ into ‘choor vaer’. We don’t like the outsiders that should be obvious, but importantly we don’t like the insiders who have been stabbing our backs. The election drama and promises will not work again and again. No one today trusts the politicians and most people of Kashmir hate police. Being from this state, from our state, they must introspect.
Altaf Shah
Srinagar